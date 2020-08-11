Update: Police seek whereabouts of suspect in Mount Pleasant carjacking incident on Aug. 10

Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) has developed a suspect in the carjacking case that took place on Aug. 10 on Highway 17.
Shawn Michael Meldrum has an arrest warrant for carjacking. The suspect's birthday is Oct. 2, 1988. Meldrum is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
At approximately 7 p.m. on Monday evening, MPPD officers responded to the area of Hwy 17 and the Isle of Palms Connector for a carjacking. An unknown suspect approached the victim while stopped in traffic and entered the victim’s vehicle. The suspect drove off in the vehicle and the vehicle was later recovered. The victim was not injured in the incident and the investigation is active.
If anyone has any information or witnessed the incident please contact MPPD.
If you know the whereabouts of Meldrum, please contact the MPPD Investigations Bureau at 843-884-4176 .You can also send us an anonymous tip through our smart phone app.
This information was provided by MPPD.