Update: Police arrest suspect in Mount Pleasant carjacking incident on Aug. 10

Mount Pleasant Police Department have arrested suspect Shawn Michael Meldrum for the carjacking case that took place on Aug. 10 on Highway 17.
MPPD put a warrant out for his arrest on Aug. 11 stating the suspect's birthday as Oct. 2, 1988 and identifying him as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They made the arrest on Aug. 12.
At approximately 7 p.m. on Monday evening, officers responded to the area of Hwy 17 and the Isle of Palms Connector for a carjacking. An unknown suspect approached the victim while stopped in traffic and entered the victim’s vehicle. The suspect drove off in the vehicle and the vehicle was later recovered. The victim was not injured in the incident.
This information was provided by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.