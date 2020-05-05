Police seek whereabouts of suspect wanted for grand larceny

On May 4, Mount Pleasant Police Department officers attempted to arrest John Gerald Alberti for an outstanding grand larceny warrant.
Alberti fled from officers on foot resulting in him not being apprehended on this date. Mount Pleasant P.D. is seeking the public’s help to arrest Alberti on this outstanding warrant and for the additional crimes committed. He is currently wanted for grand larceny, resisting arrest, possession of stolen motor vehicle, no vehicle license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
If you see Alberti, please contact the Charleston County Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department and will be updated as more information becomes available.