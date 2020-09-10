Police seek whereabouts of Andy Smith following crimes at Wando Crossing Walmart on Sept. 3

Andy Smith is wanted for Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime that occurred at the Walmart at 1481 Hwy 17 on Sept. 3. The Walmart is located in Wando Crossing in Mount Pleasant.
Smith was born Jan. 16, 1967. He is 5'7" and 140 lbs with brown eyes. He has brown and gray hair.
If you know the whereabouts of Smith please contact Mount Pleasant Police Department's Detective Ballentine at 843-884-4176 or JBallentine@tompsc.com. You can also send a tip through the MPPD smart phone app.
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department.