Police seek information regarding carjacking incident in Mount Pleasant

On August 10 at approximately 7 p.m. Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) officers responded to the area of HWY 17 and the Isle of Palms Connector for a carjacking.
An unknown suspect approached the victim while stopped in traffic and entered the victim’s vehicle. The suspect drove off in the vehicle and the vehicle was later recovered. The victim was not injured in the incident and the investigation is active.
If anyone has any information or witnessed the incident please contact the Investigations Bureau at 843-884-4176.
This information was provided by MPPD.