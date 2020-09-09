Police Blotter - Women fighting aboard boat leads to hospital visit

Scuffle onboard
Police received a call in reference to two females arguing on a boat. One female punched a window which caused excessive bleeding and she needed medical attention. When police arrived to the boat landing, several bystanders described what the woman was wearing and which direction she ran away from the area. Bystanders also told police she mentioned harming herself.
The victim told police she and the other female had been staying on a boat together. The woman said she was there to help with maintenance and had been working all day. The victim said the suspect was on edge. The victim told police she had been working all day and asked the suspect for water. The suspect became argumentative and locked the victim out of the boat cabin. In response, the woman punched a window out to gain access causing a severe laceration on her right wrist. The victim said the suspect tried to attack her but she was able to sit with her until she calmed down.
The victim told police that during the scuffle she said, “If you aren’t going to get me to the hospital then we are going to sit here and watch me bleed out.” The victim said the suspect was only able to get out from under her because she passed out from blood loss. When the two got to the boat landing, the boat ran out of gas and the victim jumped out and swam to shore as they were being towed in because her vehicle was parked at the boat landing.
The suspect told police the victim was suicidal because of what she said during the altercation about “watching her bleed out.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical care.
Angry grandson
A grandmother called police about her grandson being intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The officer met with both parties and the complainant’s brother. The officer led the suspect away from the house and his family to speak with him. The grandson told the officer that he and his grandmother got in a petty argument. The argument was apparently squashed and then brought back up when the grandmother’s brother told the grandson to leave until he sobered up. At that point, the grandson admitted to punching the wall so he wouldn’t get physical with the man.
The officer explained he couldn’t force him out of his home but asked if he’d be willing to stay somewhere else until the morning. He told the officer he’d have no problem leaving if his grandmother told him to leave.
Another officer arrived on scene and helped the grandson make arrangements to stay somewhere else for the night. The grandmother said the argument started because he was drinking with some members of the family and a child of his sister was running around. The grandson thought it was inappropriate for the child to be around them while drinking and wanted the child to go inside. His sister said it was fine and he became agitated. The family said they did not want him evicted at this time and that he just needed to be separated for the night. The officers assisted him with getting his clothing and transported him to a nearby hotel for the night.