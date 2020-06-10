Police Blotter - Woman argues with friend for digging into personal life

Too much advice
An officer responded to a disturbance where another officer had observed a male with his arms raised in the air to a female in front of a home. The officer reported it was not in an aggressive manner, but it appeared the two were in a heated conversation.
When the officer arrived he spoke to the female. She said the male was her friend and he was going to stay the night but started to dig into her personal life.
According to the report, the woman appeared to have been drinking. The woman said the man was just a friend and they were just trying to figure some things out, but he wanted to give her too much life advice. The woman stated that the argument never got physical and she was never in fear of him.
The officer spoke to the male who stated he was trying to have a conversation with his friend but she had been drinking and wouldn’t listen to any of his advice. The man said he has never been in a relationship with her and never would be because of her drinking problem. He also told the officer the argument never got physical and he was just frustrated over her drinking.
The woman wanted the man to stay over for the night because he had his daughter with him and she did not want them to have to drive back to their home. Both parties stated the argument was over and they would be going to sleep for the night.
Under pressure
A police officer arrived at a local home improvement store in reference to a shoplifting incident that had already taken place. The loss prevention officer reported that the day prior, a known suspect entered the store through the garden center area. The loss prevention officer said as soon as the suspect entered the store he went to the aisle where pressure washers were located and selected one with a value of $599. The loss prevention officer said the suspect took the item and proceeded to exit the store, where two other suspected accomplices walked out right before him.
The loss prevention officer gave the police officer a copy of the video surveillance as well as paper copies of the individual and the store’s loss prevention report. Everything was turned into evidence and the complainant said he wanted to press charges against the suspect.
An arrest warrant for shoplifting a value of $2,000 or less was issued for the suspect and his information was placed into the National Crime Information Center.