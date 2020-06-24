Police Blotter - Wedding guests snatch stationary trash cans

Get out
Officers arrived at a hotel in Mount Pleasant in response to a guest that was refusing to leave. Upon arrival, the guest services representative of the hotel said a man was scheduled to check out at 11 a.m. Between 11:15 a.m. and noon, the employee visited the room and made multiple phone calls requesting for the guest to depart the hotel. The officers responded to the room and made contact with the guest who advised he was removing his remaining items. The hotel guest successfully removed all personal items from the room while the officers were on scene and departed the premises without further incident. The guest advised he would seek hotel accommodations at a different location.
No tag
An officer responded to a disturbance call in Mount Pleasant. Upon arriving the officer spoke to the complainant who explained he was one of the managers for the boat landing parking lot at the neighborhood. He stated that he goes around the parking lot to make sure all of the vehicles and boat trailers are properly tagged with a sticker showing they are allowed to be in the lot.
The complainant said one of the vehicles in the parking lot had one of the proper stickers on the vehicle but did not have a license tag on the actual vehicle. The man said he spoke to the owner of the vehicle to ask for proof that the vehicle actually had a license tag. The man told the police when he asked the owner for proof, they had a verbal altercation and the owner said, “You are not the police. I don’t have to show you anything.” When the man was trying to explain the description of the vehicle that did not have a tag, he could not provide a description to the officer. Instead, he was providing descriptions of three different vehicles. Officers patrolled the area of the neighborhood to see if they could find a vehicle with no tag but had no luck.
Damaged property
An officer was patrolling in the area near a park in town when approached by a woman. The woman advised someone from a wedding party that had booked the venue that evening had removed two trashcans that were bolted down to the ground. She told the officer the exposed bolts were sticking up from the ground and was concerned they would be a trip hazard. The woman also said the bolts on the trashcans were extremely bent from the force to remove the trashcan. The bolts were photographed and she asked the incident be documented.