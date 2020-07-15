Police Blotter - Too many beers at Shem Creek leads to failed sobriety test

An officer was notified by dispatch about a possible intoxicated driver in an apartment complex in Mount Pleasant. The witness described the vehicle to dispatch and said it had struck a tree.
The officer saw the vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway as he arrived at the apartments and saw a man walking around the back of the vehicle. The officer parked behind him and approached the man. The officer asked what was going on and the man said he was “driving through” and pointed to the rear passenger tire and attempted to say something was underneath the vehicle. The report stated the man spoke with a very heavy slur which made it difficult for the officer to understand him during the interaction.
The man told the officer whatever was under his vehicle was causing a loud noise while he was driving. The officer redirected the conversation and advised why he was there to speak with him. The officer said a witness said he had hit a tree and asked if he was okay or if he needed EMS. The man said “No, I’m good.” The man told the officer he did not hit a tree. The officer asked where he was coming from and he told the officer “I live right there,” and pointed to the apartment block behind the officer. The officer repeated his question. The man said he had come from Shem Creek. When the officer asked if he had anything to drink while he was at Shem Creek, he stated, “Of course I did.”
The man said he had a couple drinks and when asked the size and type of drink he said, “I do a food truck.” The officer asked if he had three or four drinks and the man agreed and said he drank beer. The officer asked if he had anything to eat with the drinks and he said no. The officer asked the man to stand with another officer on scene so he could look at the vehicle. The officer observed fresh collision damage on the front driver side bumper. The damage was consistent with the striking of a tree. Due to the circumstances the officer positioned his car and told the driver he was going to conduct a field sobriety test. The man stated, “You guys are going to mess me up on those tests” before agreeing to do the tests.
At the beginning of the alphabet test the officer asked the man his highest level of education to which he said, “College, I did college.” The man had difficulty explaining this to the officer when trying to explain where he went to school and his level of education. The report said the driver slurred his words and did not answer the question. The officer instructed him to state the alphabet from D to R and demonstrated the test.
The man told the officer that even if he was sober that it was stupid, while heavily slurring his words. He said he felt pressured and the officer demonstrated the test again. The man confirmed he understood the test and was told to begin. He asked “What do you want me to say” to which the officer advised saying the alphabet from D to R. The man was asked to begin again and he responded, “Aw man, just F&$@ing take me in.” The officer gave him instructions a final time and the man stated “D, E, M, Q.”
The officer moved on to the vision test and instructed him how to position himself. The officer told him to follow the tip of his pen with his eyes and eyes only. During the test the man did not listen to the instructions by moving his head, looking at the officer and did not follow the tip of the pen with his eyes. He was given multiple attempts but was unable to follow directions and performed poorly.
The officer transitioned to administering the walk and turn test. He explained the test and told the man to imagine a straight line and place each foot following the other along the line. The officer noticed the man was in flip flops and asked if he wanted to complete the test barefoot. The man opted to wear his flip flops. The officer explained the test again and told the man to take nine heel-to-toe steps down, turn around as he’d shown and walk back the same way. The officer told him to keep his eyes on his feet, count out loud, keep his hands by his side and not to stop until completed. During this test the officer observed the man take the wrong number of steps, step off the line, not touch heel to toe, use his arms for balance, and made an improper turn. The man took 21 small steps forward and 20 steps back with his feet side by side and lifted his arm with each step.
The officer moved on to the one leg stand test. The officer described the test and asked if the man understood. He said, “Yeah, I got you.” He had difficulty with the test and the officer observed poor balance as the man put his foot down and hopped instead of following the instructions to lift a foot and keep his other leg straight.
The officer advised the driver that he was being placed under arrest for driving under the influence. He was handcuffed, searched, read his Miranda Warnings and transported to the police station for a breath test. The officer would also transport the man to the hospital to get a jail clearance due to being involved in a minor collision prior to his arrest. The man refused to provide a breath sample and his license was suspended. The man also had a previous conviction of DUI from the department last year, which brought the incident to a DUI second offense. While inventorying the man’s vehicle prior to having it towed from the scene, officers found a large quantity of loose currency bills in the center console. Two officers counted the currency totaling $97. The currency was placed in a bag and brought to the man at the police station. The man’s car was towed and the officers took photos of the damage to the tree coinciding with the damage to the man’s vehicle.