Police Blotter - Three fishermen and paddleboarder potentially shot at by unknown individual

Police responded to a marsh area in town in response to a shooting.
The officer made contact with four male individuals. Three of the individuals had been in the marsh fly-fishing as a group and the other was out paddleboarding. The one paddleboarding said he didn’t know the other individuals prior to the incident.
They all had used a dirt road under the power lines, traveling a little ways to gain access to the marsh.
The three fishermen told the officer when they started walking out to the marsh, an individual called out to them while sitting on a white ATV. The individual asked them, “Can I help you?” To which they responded “No.” They said he yelled back that they were trespassing on private property. They ignored him and he drove off into the woodline on his ATV, according to the report. The paddleboarder saw the three fishermen go out to the marsh so he decided to as well.
A short while later, the three were out in the water about knee/waist-deep in the marsh fishing. The paddleboarder had gotten in the water and traveled away from the tree line where the three were fishing. The report said the all four heard about six to eight gunshots come from the tree line where the individual who yelled had previously been standing. The fishermen said they got as low as they could to the water and could hear the bullets snapping past them and heard a few impact alarmingly close to where they were standing.
The report said the paddleboarder was in direct line with where the shots were coming from and where the fishermen were standing but was a little ways behind them.
The paddleboarder told police that he heard the shots and could hear impacts near him as well. The second volley of rounds (about six to eight gunshots) rang out approximately 45 seconds later. All four individuals could hear projectiles impacting near them. None of the victims could see where the shots were originating, but could tell they were coming from the woods. The fishermen were in close proximity to the woodline at the time of both groups of shots.
All four individuals quickly made their way back to shore and contacted 911. Multiple calls were reported for hearing gunshots in the area at the same time. Nothing was found in the area when police searched the area. The victims were advised the waterways were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They were not cited but told to stay away from the water until waterways were officially reopened.