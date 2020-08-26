Police Blotter - Speeding driver on bridge litters while being pulled over, has vodka bottle in floorboard

Stolen meat
An officer arrived at a store to meet with a security officer that was with a detained shoplifter. The suspect was in the loss prevention office where she was detained for not paying for several items and not scanning all of her items while using self checkout. The security officer showed the officer the video of the woman checking out.
The video clearly showed the suspect not paying for lunch meat and using a dollar to pay for more expensive clothing. The officer asked the woman what the video was showing. She stated, “that I’m a thief.”
The officer read her Miranda warning and she waived her rights. The officer asked what she was doing and she admitted to not paying for several items. The dollar amount she had taken was valued at $125.44. She told the officer it was the first time she ever did anything like this.
The security officer wanted to press charges, but not place her on trespass. The officer ran the woman’s information and she had no previous property crime convictions. The officer told her that she was under arrest and issued a summons to appear in court. The officer explained the summons to her and she understood.
Scam calls
An officer called a woman who reported she had received a call from an automated phone message stating she needed to provide her Social Security number or else her Social Security benefits would be cut off. The woman didn’t provide any information and hung up the phone.
The officer explained that she should never give any information over the phone or internet and that she should not answer calls from unknown or suspicious numbers. The woman said she would not.
Littering speeder
An officer was patrolling the bridge around 1 a.m. when he observed a vehicle fast approaching from behind. The officer activated his rear radar and confirmed the car was going 83 in a 55-mph zone. The officer initiated a traffic stop. Before the car came to a stop on the bridge, the officer saw a piece of plastic thrown from the passenger side window. The officer approached the driver and informed him of the reason for the stop. The officer asked what he had thrown out the window and the driver said nothing. Another officer arrived on scene. The first officer was able to located a clear plastic cup in the spot where he’d seen the object thrown from the window. The officer asked the driver about the cup and he denied throwing it.
The report noted that the cup smelled of Black & Mild cigar and the driver admitted to smoking a Black & Mild. The officer reviewed his car camera and confirmed the object was thrown from the passenger side window. The officer moved the stop off of the bridge.
The officer ran the driver’s license through the Department of Motor Vehicles and discovered it was suspended for past traffic tickets. The driver gave consent to search his vehicle and the officer found a half-empty bottle of vodka on the front passenger floorboard. The driver agreed to and passed standardized field sobriety tests. The man was cited for speeding, littering, driving under suspension and an open container.
The vehicle was left in a parking lot to be picked up later by a licensed driver. The man was picked up by a friend.