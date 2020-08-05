Police Blotter - Son sent home to momma after argument at pool

Banned
Officers arrived at a restaurant in response to a man that was asked to leave and refused. The establishment requested police assistance and to put the man on trespass notice. Officers contacted the suspect, who was intoxicated. They escorted him from the restaurant to the parking lot to explain what was going on. They told the suspect he was being placed on trespass notice and never to return to the restaurant. The man became argumentative with the officers. The suspect’s brother and friend drove from a nearby town to come pick him up and attempted to calm him down in the parking lot.
The officers reminded the suspect several times to stop cursing and causing a scene to which he eventually complied. The man was issued a trespass notice but he refused to sign it. The officers explained the punishment he’d face if he returned. He left with his friend and brother without further incident. The officers gave the restaurant a copy of the notice and advised them to call the police if he returned.
Hacked
An officer contacted a woman by phone regarding her credit card information being compromised. The victim told the officer she received an email stating her devices had been hacked. In the message the suspect stated he had inappropriate pictures of her and would post them if she did not send him $500.
Then the woman began to receive messages from Amazon and other retailers questioning a number of purchases in Hong Kong and Brazil. One purchase was completed for $33.98 but the other purchases were canceled.
The woman said she closed the credit card account and had to get her work email fixed as well. The officer asked her if she had received any previous emails that were odd. She told him that she attempted to purchase an item on an advertisement on social media, but something went wrong with the purchase. When she attempted to contact the company behind the ad, she was unable to contact them and was finding multiple addresses for the company. The officer advised the woman to have a technician check her computer devices for any malware when possible and to file a complaint to the FBI through IC3.gov as well.
Pool drama
Officers arrived at a neighborhood clubhouse and pool area for a disturbance call. The security guard told police he was at the pool and observed a a young male and female shouting at one another. The guard said as the argument got heated, other people at the pool became involved to try and calm the situation.
The guard pointed the suspects out to the officers as they were walking away from the pool. The male told the officers he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and after they started yelling at each other, other people stepped in to break it up. The report said the male was very emotional and admitted to the officers that he had been drinking a few beers.
The officers spoke to his girlfriend who reiterated the same thing her boyfriend had stated. Due to the male’s conditions, the officer transported the male to his residence and spoke to his mother. His mom was informed of the events at the pool and the officer released her son. The officer then transported the female and her friend’s home.