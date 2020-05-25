Police Blotter - Police ask woman to quit cursing

Stealing power
Officers responded to a call in reference to a trespasser possibly stealing power from a business in Mount Pleasant. The officers spoke with the victim who said the day before he found an extension cord running from an outside electrical socket to a car parked on the property. He told police he wanted the vehicle and owner removed.
An officer spoke with the owner of the car who said he was told he’d been allowed to stay there. The victim said he called the owner of the lot next to the business and said they did not give permission for the suspect to stay on their property.
Police advised the suspect to move his vehicle before it was towed by the property owner. Due to the man not having a license or valid tag, they moved the car to a nearby automotive service business parking lot where the victim said the manager has allowed him to stay. A trespass notice was issued and emailed to dispatch.
Roommate drama
Officers arrived at a home in Mount Pleasant for a disturbance call. The officers approached the home listening for a disturbance. They knocked on the front door and realized a front window was open. The officer called out and told the person in the room to come to the front door. The woman came to the door and said she was in her room asleep and did not know what was going on.
Shortly after, the woman’s roommate came into the front yard from the back of the house. The officers explained someone called and said there was a disturbance coming from their house. They both denied anything happening and stated that everything was okay. The tenant that had come from her bedroom said she was intoxicated. As the officers were about to clear the call, the landlord came on scene and said she got a call from neighbors about a disturbance at the house. She said she would talk to the tenants.
The suspect went back into her room screaming and repeating “That stupid B!@#$” and “F$%# that C#@%.” After some time, the officer called out and asked the tenant to come back outside to speak with them. The officer explained since her window was open everyone could hear what she was saying inside. The officer asked her to stop swearing so loud because the neighbors next to her had children in their front yard. She said she understood though she kept repeating herself, according to the report. The officer asked who she was talking about and she said her roommate. She stated that the other tenant just moved in and she thought she was a “C#@#.” The officer asked if they had been in an argument and she said no. The woman went back into her bedroom to sleep and the other roommate went to the backyard.