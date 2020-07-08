Police Blotter - Party of eight eats carry-out meal at restaurant, leaves without paying

Repeating thief
Officers responded to a store for theft. The loss prevention employee explained a man and woman had purchased several grocery items. But, before approaching the register the loss prevention employee watched the man conceal a back and knee brace. After concealing the items, the employee observed the two check out where they paid for the grocery items but not the items concealed as well as a cat toy. The employee asked them to come into the loss prevention office and they complied. The employee alerted the police department.
After he was read his Miranda Warning, the man admitted to attempting to take the back and knee braces as well as the cat toy, with a total value of nearly $45 without paying for them. The loss prevention employee advised the store wanted to press charges and place the man on trespass due to the man having previous charges pending for shoplifting at another one of the store’s locations in town. There were no requests for charges against the female or to place her on trespass notice. The man was charged with shoplifting and placed on trespass notice. The man was advised of his court date and advised to never return to the store. The officers escorted both suspects out of the building.
Dine and dash
Officers responded to a restaurant for a disturbance. The manager told police approximately eight people were eating food seated at the restaurant but the food was a carry-out order. The manager said he checked to see if the party had already paid for the food and noticed they had not. The total amount for the bill was $143.09.
The manager asked a man at the table about paying for the food. The man confronted the manager saying he only asked him to pay because of the color of his skin. The man stood up and began speaking loudly and following the manager away from the outside table where the party was eating. The manager told the man he was not going to fight with him and was going to call the police.
Dispatch described the two vehicles the people left with to the officers, including their license plate numbers. The vehicles were both gone at the time of arrival. The manager said if the bill for the meal was paid he would not press charges, but if it was not paid he would like to pursue charges.
The manager printed a copy of the bill for the officers that had the suspect’s name and phone number on it. An officer called and spoke to the man and asked to meet at the restaurant so he could get his side of the story. The man agreed and gave an estimated time of arrival. The officer waited for 30 minutes after the estimated arrival time for the man to meet him at the restaurant. The officer tried calling the man three more times while waiting and left a voicemail. The man never answered.
The manager said he would be able to identify the suspect in a photo line-up. The manager was advised if the man never came back to pay his tab that a warrant would be pursued for defrauding an innkeeper. The manager was advised if he came back after the officers left to call dispatch so officers could be notified.