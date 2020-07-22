Police Blotter - Officers find man asleep on parked motorcycle

Station slumber
Two individuals were asleep and unresponsive in a parked car at a gas station. When police officers arrived, they found two males asleep inside the vehicle. The officers attempted to wake the occupants of the vehicle. One would not respond and the other would mumble a few words and then go back to sleep. Fire and EMS arrived to speak with the men and make sure they were OK. EMS advised the unresponsive male would need to be transported to the hospital for evaluation. The other male began arguing and got defensive as to why they were speaking with him. The report stated the smell of alcohol was coming from the vehicle and the man was slurring his words while speaking. He denied being asleep when the officers arrived on scene and was confused why they were with him. The officer informed him he would not be able to drive his vehicle home but the gas station attendant had given permission for it to stay where it was. The officer had the male gather all necessary items from his vehicle and lock it. The passenger was transported to the hospital and his friend was given a ride to be with him.
Reckless driving
An officer was conducting traffic enforcement on the Ravenel Bridge when a vehicle was spotted driving at a high rate of speed in front of the patrol car. The car failed to maintain its lane. The officer locked in speed on the front moving radar at 124 mph. The speeding vehicle made an abrupt lane change from lane 3 to lane 1. The officer activated emergency equipment and initiated a traffic stop at the top of the bridge. The vehicle was further in front of the officer and the officer closed the gap with the vehicle close to a ramp off of the bridge. As the vehicle took the ramp, it stopped in front of a business. The officer got out and approached the vehicle instructing the driver to turn the vehicle off. The officer observed the smell of burnt marijuana. Another officer arrived on scene as the officer instructed the driver to exit the vehicle. When asked why he was driving the way he was, he told the officer he was scared and thought someone was following him.
The officer asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle due to detecting the odor. The driver said there wasn’t any and that they had smoked it earlier in the day. The second officer had the passenger step out of the vehicle as well. A third officer arrived on scene and watched the driver while the officer who initiated the stop searched the vehicle. The driver’s license was located. The officer did not find any contraband in the vehicle. The officers searched the driver and passenger. In speaking with the driver, the officer determined that he was not impaired. The officer issued him a citation for reckless driving with a court date.
Snooze control
An officer observed a motorcycle in a parking lot with its lights on. Upon pulling in the officer noticed a man sprawled out on top of the motorcycle. He appeared to be asleep. Another officer arrived on scene. When the officer shed light onto the motorcycle, the driver leaned over in a hunched position. The motorcycle was not running and the key was removed. The officers woke the man up after multiple attempts at announcing themselves. They identified the man who told them he was coming from a friend’s house and had consumed about five beers. The driver called a friend to come pick him up due to him not being able to drive. His motorcycle was left in the parking lot. The friend he called was sober and had a driver’s license.