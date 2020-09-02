Police Blotter - Officer observes man take video of himself holding liter of beer at red light

Moved hotels
Officers arrived at a hotel in Mount Pleasant for a possible fight in progress. The officers got out with two suspects involved and some witnesses to the incident. An officer spoke to a female suspect and could tell she was heavily intoxicated. The woman told the officer she was sitting outside of her hotel room when the other suspect walked by her room and started yelling at her and calling her a “B!#%a”. She also said the other woman had a liquor bottle that she threatened to hit her with. The suspect said this was not the first time they had gotten into an argument.
The officer spoke with the second suspect who said she went to get a drink from the vending machine. She said on her way back the first suspect was sitting outside the room slurring her words and saying things under her breath. She explained she tried to ignore it but couldn’t and told the other woman that her best bet would be to leave the hotel.
The second suspect and her boyfriend seemed completely sober, according to the report. The officers were able to speak with a witness to the incident who sad they heard the second suspect call the first a “B!#$%” but that the woman sitting outside of her room instigated the incident.
The officer spoke with the receptionist at the hotel who said she hadn’t had issues with either party before and did not wish to place either on trespass notice. The employee said she would consider giving the second suspect and her boyfriend a refund considering they had only been there for 30 minutes. The officer advised the guest what the receptionist said and she asked for a ride to a hotel down the road. They packed their belongings and the officer escorted them to the other hotel. They said they would retrieve the car in the morning when they were sober.
Snapchat driver
An officer was sitting at a red light in Mount Pleasant turning onto Highway 17 when he observed a man in the vehicle next to him at the light with his phone in his hand. The officer watched the driver take a Snapchat video of himself holding an open one-liter glass bottle of Corona Extra while sitting in the driver seat. When the traffic light turned green the officer conducted a traffic stop.
Upon making contact with the driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the officer identified himself and asked for the open container which he had tossed on the passenger side floorboard. The officer asked if he saw the vehicle next to him was an unmarked police car when taking a video of the open container. The driver said no. The officer’s vehicle doesn’t have tinted windows on the driver side so he was able to get clear video of the driver taking the video at the traffic light for evidence. The vehicle was searched and a citation was issued for an open container. The driver completed standardized field sobriety tests and did not have any further charges.