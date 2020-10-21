Police Blotter - Neighbor calls for man yelling at his dog, officers see bongs in apartment

Intoxicated
An officer arrived at a gas station in response to an overdose. The suspect was sitting upright with his head between his knees at the gas station. As the officer approached him, the officer shouted out to him and the man looked up with a daze. The man had a strong odor of alcohol, his eyes were glossy and his speech was slurred, according to the report.
While the officer spoke to him, fire officials also arrived on scene and asked the man to stand up so they could check him out. When he stood he almost fell over.
The man told the officials he didn't take any drugs and refused to identify himself, saying that he was fine. The man refused to tell the officer his name and attempted to walk away. The officer placed the man into custody for public intoxication. EMS arrived and said the man should go to the hospital, to which the suspect agreed. The officer locked up the man's bicycle at the gas station and asked the employee if she knew the man.
The officer followed the ambulance to the hospital and was able to get hold of the suspect's mother. She came to the hospital and took responsibility of the man. The officer issued a Drunkeness in Public citation. The suspect told the officer he was homeless.
Bongs in background
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex for a complaint about yelling and banging coming from the apartment beneath the caller. The officers could hear shouting coming from the apartment on the ground floor. They heard a male yell "you smell like salt water."
Two men came to the door. They told the officer there wasn't a disturbance going on, but that he'd been yelling at the dog who tore up the floor. The officers could see a German Shepherd puppy in a kennel with its ears behind its head and in a submissive posture as if it was scared. The dog didn't appear to be in pain and the officers did not see any injuries.
The officers saw the damaged floor the man claimed the dog damaged. The man told the officers he lived at the apartment and his roommate recently moved out. The other male said he was just visiting. There was no one else present. One of the officers pointed out there was a long bong on the kitchen counter along with a small amount of green plant like material. The man who lived there advised the bongs were his but there were not any drugs in the residence. The officer then noticed a smaller glass bong and two gravity bongs made from plastic bottles and a black digital scale on the kitchen counter area.
The man consented to a search of the residence and advised there was a legally owned shotgun at the top of his closet and a box of shot shells in a shoe box next to it. The officer located the shotgun and ran it on records to find it was not on file. The officer also ran records on the owner and he was clear to be in possession of the gun. The officer confirmed both men were clear of the National Crime Information Center records.
The officers gave the man a warning for his paraphernalia. The bongs, digital scale and small amount of green plant like material were seized and put into evidence for destruction at the police department.