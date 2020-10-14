Police Blotter - Man stumbles in road, says he's headed to a house in opposite direction

Speedy
An officer was driving over the bridge when he observed a car accelerating past him. The officer used his radar to confirm the driver was going 119 mph. The speeding vehicle changed two lanes and then got back over to exit the bridge into Mount Pleasant on Highway 17. The officer initiated his emergency equipment to pull the vehicle over.
The driver pulled into a gas station and parked but then started moving and driving around. The officer thought the driver was trying to leave so he used his PA system to tell the driver to stop his vehicle where he was.
The driver signaled he could hear the officer and pulled into a parking spot in front of the gas station. The officer notified dispatch of the traffic stop and that the driver wasn’t complying, so he asked for assistance. Another officer arrived and assisted in approaching both sides of the vehicle.
The officer who approached the driver side identified himself and gave the reason for the stop. He asked the driver why he was going so fast. The driver said he made a wrong turn and was using a map application on his smart phone and didn’t realize he was going so fast. The officer asked for his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance.
The driver handed over his US Passport, registration and proof of insurance. In the record’s check it was discovered the driver previously completed all requirements for a charge for Driving with an Unlawful Alcohol Concentration and had never reinstated his driver’s license.
The officer explained the requirements to get his license reinstated and issued him citations for speeding and no driver’s license. He was given a court date and contacted a friend to pick up the car and give him a ride.
Stumbling
An officer was patrolling in town when he noticed a man stumbling and almost falling off the sidewalk into a main thoroughfare. The officer stopped him and asked how he was doing and if he was intoxicated, to which he answered “yes.” The man was swaying, his eyes glassy and alcohol was emitting from his person. The man had to be seated on the sidewalk while he spoke to officers in order to keep from falling.
The officer performed a Terry Frisk of the man and discovered no weapons. The suspect was asked to present his identification and he pulled out his credit card with his name on it. The officer asked if he had any friends who could give him a ride and he said no.
He told the officers he was on his way home and shared his address. When asked where he was coming from, he stated, “some places.” The man then told the officer he was going to his friend’s house that he claimed was northbound on the road where he was walking. The man didn’t realize he was walking the opposite direction. The officers asked if he wanted a ride home, which he accepted.
He was placed in handcuffs for the ride home. When they arrived, the homeowner said the man hadn’t been able to live there since the beginning of July. She said she was his mother and that he was no longer allowed to live with her due to his drinking problem.
At this point, the man admitted he was homeless and did not have a place for them to take him. A search of his person revealed some cash, a small clear bag containing green plant like material and a credit card. The bag with plant like material was placed into evidence at the police department for destruction. The man was booked at the detention center for a citation of drunkenness in public without incident.
Bad break
An officer responded to an auto brake shop for a verbal disturbance. The complainant told the officer he was upset with the quality of services the business had provided him in reference to his vehicle. The officer explained that was a civil matter and criminal charges couldn’t be applied. The man continued to be belligerent about the situation. The man said he was able to drive the car there, but now the vehicle’s brakes didn’t work.
The officer made contact with the manager who said the car had over 240,000 miles on it and that the issue was electronic. The manager said he explained to the driver he would need to tow the car to an auto repair shop with more capabilities. The manager said the complainant used profanity and stomped his foot. The man was permitted to leave his vehicle on the property of the business while they waited on a tow truck to arrive.