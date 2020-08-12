Police Blotter - Man falls asleep at bar, then inside car with a full pint of beer

Sound asleep
An officer arrived on scene at an apartment complex in response to a call about an individual laying in the road. Once on scene, the officer saw a man asleep, laying partially in a back alley. The officer tried to wake the man with his flashlight but the suspect would only open his eyes for a few moments before going back to sleep. The officer was able to wake him by nudging him with his hand.
The man seemed very confused and did not believe the officer when he was told he was asleep in the roadway. The man finally woke up completely and the officer moved him out of the roadway to sit on a nearby staircase. The officer called EMS since it was possible the man had fallen and he appeared intoxicated. The EMS cleared the suspect. The report stated the man refused transportation to the hospital.
The officer asked if he had anyone he could stay with, which he stated a man’s first name. The suspect advised that was the name of a friend he had been drinking with and that he lived in the complex. The suspect didn’t know the address or his friend’s last name. He attempted to call his friend multiple times with no answer. The officer tried to find the friend’s address by searching the phone number. The officer advised the suspect to attempt to call a ride share service to take him home. The man was very apologetic the entire time speaking to the officer and repeatedly said he was extremely embarrassed. The ride-share driver arrived and took the man home.
Ride home
An officer responded to neighborhood golf course to speak with a man that was attempting to leave while possibly intoxicated. The officer met with a male and female upon arrival. The female who had called in the complaint said the man was intoxicated so she tried to send him home in a ride-share vehicle. But, he left his license and had the driver bring him back. Once he got his I.D., the man attempted to leave in his personal vehicle.
The man told the officer he had a glass of wine earlier in the day. As he spoke, the officer noticed a smell of alcoholic beverage coming from him and a noticeable sway as he stood. The officer noticed a wine box in the backseat of the vehicle. The man told the officer it was from his wife.
The woman said she saw the man place it in his vehicle after leaving his work golf cart. The officer asked if the man objected to performing some tasks so he could determine if he was safe to drive. The man complied.
The officer had the man perform several field sobriety tests and received multiple indicators when he attempted the tasks. The officer told the man he was not safe to drive and that he could not allow him to leave in his vehicle. The officer offered to call him a ride home once he retrieved his wallet and secured his car. The man said he’d take the ride home. He got his wallet and garage opener and locked his car. The woman requested a report be made due to this being a recurring issue and it being the first time management allowed her to call police. The woman was given the case number and the officer gave the man a ride home after patting him down for weapons. The officer made sure the man entered his home and the garage door closed before driving away.
Beer to go
Officers were dispatched to a restaurant in Mount Pleasant in response to an intoxicated man sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot. An officer arrived and made contact with the suspect’s car and knocked on the door to make their presence known. The man inside the car woke up. The officer saw a pint glass filled with beer in the cup holder of the vehicle. The officer asked the man to exit the vehicle and another cop arrived on scene.
The manager of the restaurant told police that the man had fallen asleep at the bar. The manager said when asked to leave, the man walked out with his beer that he had already paid for. The manager said he wanted the man to leave for the night. The suspect called his mother to come pick him up and the officers poured the glass of beer out. The vehicle was left parked in the parking lot with the manager’s permission.