Police Blotter - Man declined from two hotels for invalid payment

Pay up
Officers arrived at a Mount Pleasant home in response to the tenant calling police about a disturbance. The victim told the officers that the person he rents from called him that day and advised him that if he did not pay rent, he “was coming over there and going to throw him out.” The tenant said he took this as a threat so he called police. The tenant said he has his rent but wants some things fixed in the residence before paying.
The officers spoke to the person he is renting from via telephone. The man advised he did call the tenant to say he would be coming to collect his rent. He stated that he never physically threatened the tenant that morning. He said he just told him he was coming over to collect the rent. The officer told both parties this was a civil issue between them and advised the landlord if he wants the tenant out of his residence, he would have to evict him through the court process. Both were aware of the eviction process. The two individuals were able to work out an agreement prior to leaving the scene.
Declined twice
Officers arrived at a hotel in town for a man trying to get a room without any money. An officer spoke with him outside the building. Another officer spoke with the front desk employee inside. They told police they received a call from the manager at a hotel nearby saying they had just kicked the man out for not paying their business. The man said he had paid them and that his card wasn’t working since it was reported being used in the area. His credit card company blocked the payments because he lives in another state.
Upon further investigation the address he put on file with the first hotel was located in a town nearby. He stated it was a friends house who he could not stay with. The officer asked the maintenance employee to gather the man’s belongings and bring them to him. The man was given his items and left the property. Neither business wanted to prosecute the suspect.
Stolen flag
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male knocking on the door of a residence. The description of the suspect was provided and the officer located the male laying on a bus stop bench in town. The man said he was seeking attention and was knocking on random doors to residences in the area. The officer observed he had a United States flag in his possession. During the interview, the man said he removed it from a business nearby. The officer patrolled the area and identified a building matching the subject’s description of the structure. The building was a business office. An inspection of the property revealed a broken flag pole in the parking area and a mount on the building porch that was tampered with.
The broken flag pole and flag were recovered and placed into evidence. An attempt to contact the business owner was unsuccessful. The officer sent an email via the company website portal sharing the details of the incident requesting a follow up in regards to recovering their stolen/damaged property and to determine if prosecution was desired. The officer transported the suspect from the bus bench to an area across town.
