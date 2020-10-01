Police Blotter - Man allegedly kicks ATM, becomes upset when transaction doesn't go through

Anger at ATM
An officer arrived on scene at a pharmacy store for a disturbance. Upon meeting with the manager, she told the officer a man came into the store to use the ATM located inside. The man tried to withdraw $160 but the ATM would not dispense the money. The manager said the man became upset and wanted her to refund the money. She explained she could not as it was owned by a separate company. The man left and went back to work at a nearby business.
The officer went to speak with the man who described the same situation but that the manager was exaggerating how upset he had been. The man said he was upset because he was charged for withdrawing money and was worried about the money being withdrawn by the next customer. The man said that he was not aggressive towards the manager but did not feel like she was making any effort to assist him. The officer confirmed he did not need any information off the ATM in order to report the issue.
The manager asked to put the man on trespass notice and this was explained to the man. He was told if he needed to go back inside, he could call the police to escort him. The documents were forwarded to all proper places.
Later that day, officers met the man in the headquarters of the police station. The man asked for assistance on the incident and how he could resolve the issue. The man called his bank to file a dispute. The officer spoke to the bank who stated a claim would be filed within a few business days and that he had receive paperwork in the mail. The man was told to fill it out and return it and his bank would determine if he would be reimbursed. The officer provided the case number to the bank and the vendor for the information for the ATM.
The officer explained the outcome to the man and he asked what the police could do about the clerk accusing him of kicking the ATM and her poor customer service. The officer provided the pharmacy store’s customer service number and explained he could file a complaint if he deemed it necessary. The officer said he would attempt to look at the video footage to see if he struck the ATM and if he had actually received the money. The man said he understood. When the officer went to review the footage, the manager said she was new to the store and was not familiar with the system. The officer left his name and asked the other manager to call him when she returned.
Broken seal
An officer was patrolling when a car passed him with no tag lights. The officer pulled the car over and observed the sole occupant of the vehicle make several movements to the passenger side of the vehicle. The officer approached the window and explained the reason for the stop.
The man had both hands tightly gripped on the steering wheel and was visibly shaking. When asked for his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance he began to shake even more and the officer noticed he began to sweat. The officer asked if he had anything in the vehicle, he should not have and the driver said no. When asked where he was coming from he said “somewhere downtown.” The man later said he was leaving his girlfriend’s house. Another officer arrived on scene and talked to the driver while the first officer ran his information through records. The officer asked an available K9 officer to respond.
Next, the officer asked the man to step out of his vehicle to talk with him in front of his patrol car. He was shaking even more than before, according to the report. Again, the officer asked if there was anything illegal inside his vehicle. The driver said no. The officer asked if he could give verbal consent to search him and everything in the vehicle to which he stated “yes.”
In a cup inside the cup holder, the officer found half of a single burnt roach. The officer also located a bottle of J&B, which was more than halfway empty in the passenger seat pouch. An unused bottle of “U Pass” was also located in the backseat. The officers told the driver to dispose of the single half burnt roach and place the bottle of liquor in the trunk of his vehicle. The driver was issued a warning for defective equipment then released.