Police Blotter - K-9 search reveals heroin paraphernalia hidden in towels

K-9 bust
While an officer was watching for speeders while crossing a bridge he clocked a car with his radar going 70 in a 55 mph zone. He stopped the car and walked up to the driver, who he thought seemed particularly nervous. After getting the man’s license and registration he asked the driver to exit the car. Because the license and registration showed different addresses he ask where the driver lived. The officer noted that the driver had trouble “remaining still” and was fiddling with his hand and putting his hands in his pockets. Asked if there was anything illegal in the car the driver broke eye contact with the officer and said there wasn’t. When the officer asked if he could search the car the driver refused.
While he was talking with the driver another officer arrived with a K-9. The two passengers were asked to get out of the car and the dog, sniffed the car while circling the car. When the dog began barking it was praised and placed back in the police car. The K-9’s officer said there was probable cause to search the vehicle.
Inside the center console of the car the officers found two wrapped towels. Inside the towels they found a used needle, a spoon with white residue, a Q-tip and multiple foil bindles with heroin residue inside.
The driver explained there was no heroin currently inside the vehicle and that he had used it all. He said the paraphernalia was from his previous heroin addiction. All items were submitted to evidence for destruction. The driver was issued a citation for speeding and released at the scene.
New motorcycle
An officer noticed a speeding motorcycle pass him. When he caught up with the motorcycle the driver made two unlawful lane changes so he initiated a traffic stop. He approached the driver, explained why he stopped him, and asked for his paperwork. The driver provided a title, as the vehicle had no tag, a class D license and insurance. The officer asked if he had a motorcycle license and was told no. The driver said he had just purchased the motorcycle and had made an appointment to get the vehicle registered and obtain the appropriate license. The officer explained those things had to be taken care of before operating the motorcycle on the roadway. The officer issued the driver a first offence citation for no driver’s license and for operating a vehicle without a registration. The man had another person pick up the motorcycle and give him a ride.