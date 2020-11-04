Police Blotter - Intoxicated driver gets out of car, passes out beside her running vehicle

False alarm
Officers arrived in response to the fire department asking for agency assistance. The fire department said they were on scene for a fire alarm pulled handle. They said which floor and area of the building it was pulled and explained a man who appeared intoxicated kept running from them around the apartment building.
The officers were informed where he was last seen outside his apartment door. The firefighter identified the man who purposely pulled the handle. The man was outside of his apartment with his roommate. The roommate said the man was sorry for pulling the alarm. The suspect was unsteady on his feet, slurred his words when he tried to speak and had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from his person.
Due to his actions causing the apartment building to be evacuated and being intoxicated, the suspect was taken into custody and charged for disorderly conduct. The officers placed him into handcuffs and searched his person. They located his cell phone and wallet in his pockets. The wallet was left at his apartment after removing his identification card from another country. The phone was retained for him to have later at the jail as allowed. The man was given a court date and transported to the detention center.
The officer also notified the consulate representative for the country on his identification card at the Raleigh office.
Potty break
An officer responded to call regarding a woman passed out in her vehicle. Upon arriving around midnight, the officer found her passed out beside her vehicle with her pants and underwear down around her knees. The woman's car was still running in the roadway. The officer attempted waking her up but she was not responding. The officer confirmed she was breathing and after numerous attempts to wake her, the woman finally opened her eyes and spoke. The officer told her to pull her pants up to which she said she would but for him to hang on. The officer told her to pull her pants up immediately due to being in public. She said she would and that this was embarrassing.
The woman stood up, pulled up her pants and secured them properly. The officer told her to turn off the vehicle and give him the keys. She complied. He asked for her information and she gave her driver's license. She said the name of the apartments she lived in and said she had been there for the past eight months. The woman said she had been drinking and the officer noticed the odor of alcohol when she spoke. The officer noticed an unopened mini bottle of Fireball liquor.
The officer asked for her registration, she said yes, and that the car belonged to her ex fiancé. The officer asked if she had permission to use the vehicle and she said she did because she works for his business. The officer waited but the woman did not hand him the registration. He asked again and she provided the registration for the car. The officer asked how much she'd had to drink and she said 4=5 beers and a few shots while helping her son move into apartments nearby. She said she left his residence and was on the way to her apartment when she had to use the restroom. She said she stopped and exited her vehicle to use the restroom.
The officer asked for EMS and fire to arrive on scene. A second officer arrived on scene while the woman was in the back of an ambulance getting checked out. Once she was done getting checked out, this officer spoke with her and asked what was going on. She explained she had been drinking at her son's apartment and was driving home.
The woman was so drunk that she did not know where she was, according to the incident report. It also said the woman smelled of alcoholic beverages, slurred her words and had bloodshot glassy eyes. The officer noticed that the woman had also urinated on herself. At that time, he placed her into handcuffs and transported to the detention center. Her car was towed and a search of her vehicle located two empty mini bottles of Fireball with some liquid still left in them. There were also two more full Fireball mini bottles sitting on the driver seat of the vehicle. She was also cited for a broken seal.