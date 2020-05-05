MPPD makes arrests following multiple car break-ins in Brickyard Plantation

On May 4, at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to the Brickyard Plantation subdivision for car break-ins in progress. Officers arrived on scene and established a perimeter and K-9s responded.
A successful tack was completed which resulted in the arrest of Rutledge Crawford and a juvenile. Crawford and the juvenile were each charged with six counts of breaking into motor vehicles. All of the vehicles that were entered were unsecured.
This information was provided by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.