MPPD makes arrest after car break-ins on Hobcaw Drive

Officers from Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) responded to the area of Hobcaw Drive in reference to car break-ins that occurred on Friday. Officers made contact with the victims who confirmed their vehicles had been entered and they provided a description of the suspect.

One of the responding officers located the suspect not far from the scene. After a positive identification of the suspect, Taylor Turnage, was arrested. Upon further investigation it was determined that Turnage was involved in numerous car break-ins, had stolen a vehicle and used a stolen credit card.

Turnage was charged with the following: Grand Larceny, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, and Breaking into Motor Vehicle.

This information was provided by MPPD.