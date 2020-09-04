Mount Pleasant Police respond to domestic violence and vandalism situation on Wakendaw Road

On Sept. 3 the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) responded to a disturbance call involving a domestic situation and a vandalism on Wakendaw Road.
Mount Pleasant Police S.W.A.T. & Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded to the scene after the person went inside and would not come out. There were two family members also inside the residence and after approximately three hours the person came outside.
The person is being charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to personal property greater than $2,000 dollars. No one was injured during the incident.
This information was provided by MPPD.