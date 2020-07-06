Mount Pleasant police officer terminated, charged with public intoxication

On July 3, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) received a call for an individual that was passed out in a vehicle. Officers responded to the dispatched location to find one of MPPD's marked police SUV’s parked in the area of Faison Road, near the Mount Pleasant Airport, and Sgt. Matt Kinard passed out in the vehicle with an open beer can between his legs. The officers notified the other on-duty supervisor who responded to the scene.
The other on-duty supervisor escorted Kinard back to the police department where he was met by MPPD's Operations Captain and the Office of Professional Standards Lieutenant. It was determined Kinard was intoxicated while on duty, and had passed out in his marked police SUV.
MPPD Chief Carl Ritchie immediately terminated Kinard’s employment and based on the investigation he was charged with Public Intoxication and released on a Courtesy Summons.
“The criminal consequences are consistent with those a non-law enforcement member of our community would be exposed to and we should not be expected to be treated differently in this circumstance. I am very disappointed that one of our police supervisors would conduct himself in this manner," Ritchie said.
This information was provided by MPPD.