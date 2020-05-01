Mount Pleasant Police make two arrests in response to car break-ins

On May 1, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Mount Pleasant Police officers responded to the Hickory Shadows neighborhood for car break-ins in progress. While patrolling the area an officer observed a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and after further investigation two suspects were arrested. Joseph Johnson and Carlton Martindale were both charged with four counts of breaking into motor vehicles.
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department.