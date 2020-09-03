Mount Pleasant Police Department reminds residents to "Lock it or Lose it"

In the month of August, the Town of Mount Pleasant had 42 auto break-ins. Broken into is relative to the fact that 41 of those 42 vehicles were left unlocked. Taken in the auto break-ins were various items including electronics, money and most alarmingly firearms.
Unfortunately, a total of eight firearms were stolen from those unlocked cars. In addition to the auto break-ins, 12 vehicles were stolen in Mount Pleasant. Of the 12 vehicles stolen 11 were unlocked and the keys had been left inside. Officers have increased patrols in neighborhoods, and Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking the community to remain vigilant and remove all valuables including firearms and key fobs from your vehicles, but most importantly Lock It or Lose It!
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department.