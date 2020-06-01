Mount Pleasant PD Chief releases statement

Mount Pleasant Police Department's Chief Ritchie released the following statement on June 1:
"I have received several calls and emails concerning the attached message that is going around social media. The Mount Pleasant Police Department is aware of it and others like it suggesting protests around Town.
We support ALL citizens right to peacefully protest and always will. We will not tolerate those who become violent, cause property damage, or impede vehicle or pedestrian traffic. This helps no one and can take away from the real issues we all need to be discussing and working on together to heal our Communities, States and Nation.
As for two rumors of the Mount Pleasant Police Department being ordered to “do nothing” or “stand around and do nothing” these are false and I have given no such order. Our job is to protect our community and any violent or destructive behavior will be dealt with in a swift, decisive, and professional manner.
I want ALL to continue to be heard. This is our community and although we can not change the world, we can sure make our community stronger together. I and the Mount Pleasant Police Department see you, hear you, and are with you!!"
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department.