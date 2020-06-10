Mount Pleasant business damaged by apparent gunshots

On Tuesday, June 9 at approximately 9 p.m., Mount Pleasant police responded to Lowcountry Resale located at 1136 Hungryneck Blvd. in reference to gunshots heard in the area. Access going toward the Isle of Palms Connector was temporarily closed during the investigation.
Upon arrival it was determined that a glass door and window to the businesses were broken by what appeared to be a bullet. There were three individuals in the parking lot of the business at the time the shots were heard but no one was injured.
A dark in color sedan was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information for this case contact Detective Schnackenberg at dschnackenberg@tompsc.com.
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department.