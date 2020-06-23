Man fatally shoots roommate in Mount Pleasant

On June 23, around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of RiverTowne County Club Drive in reference to a shooting. It was determined through the investigation that 28-year-old Ethan Gotter fatally shot his roommate. Gotter was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter.
The name of the victim will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.