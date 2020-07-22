CPD and CCSO announce stepped up patrols, proactive interdiction, traffic checkpoints and more

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is teaming up with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED for an ongoing effort to reduce crime and the fear of crime throughout the community.
Beginning Thursday, July 23, there will be an increased presence of deputies and state agents in the Charleston area with a focus on crime reduction on the peninsula. As part of this effort, CPD has assigned a second commander to the night shift, activated the SWAT team for proactive interdiction patrol and combined several special units within the department to form supplemental patrol squads that will assist the patrol division throughout the community. This includes officers assigned to the Community Oriented Policing Unit, Traffic Unit, Narcotics and Vice.
Citizens should expect to see outdoor roll calls being held throughout the city, an increased presence of police equipment deployed for community awareness, pop-up CPD events and traffic checkpoints.
Additionally, residents are reminded to secure their firearms, as guns stolen from vehicles are often used during the commission of violent crimes. So far this year, 77 firearms have been reported stolen from vehicles, 41 of which have been removed from unlocked vehicles.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said, “We are committed to the community to do everything possible to make our city safe from crime, violence and victimization.”
Citizens are encouraged to continue to report suspicious and criminal activity, engage with officers and voice issues to the department. Please call 843-743-7200 to speak with an on-duty officer or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.