CCSO implements online reporting system

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has implemented an online reporting system to facilitate citizen generated incident reports.
Sheriff Cannon stated, “Although we are still dealing with the Coronavirus, we need to take advantage of opportunities to optimize our services by learning from these challenges, and move forward with increased efficiency for our citizens.” The reporting system is now a permanent feature of the agency’s public services. The Sheriff’s Office will continue discussions on ways to improve community service and the employee workplace. Deputies are still available to respond to these types of calls; however, this option is available for citizens who would rather file a report online.
The incidents include:
- Breach of Trust (Under $1000)
- Forgery
- Fraud
- Identity Theft
- Larceny (Under $2000)
- Lost Property
- Vandalism (Under $1000)
- Shoplifting (Past)
- Trespassing (Offender Not Present)
- Harassing Phone Calls (No Threats)
- Child Custody Dispute (Past)
- Civil Matter (Past)
The link, and more information, is located under the “Public Incident Reporting” icon at the CCSO homepage: charlestoncounty.org/departments/sheriff/index.php.