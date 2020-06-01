Attempted arson at Magnolia and Drayton Hall Plantations

Around midnight this morning, June 1, Charleston County deputies responded to an attempted arson on the roadside between Magnolia and Drayton Hall Plantations. A citizen extinguished a small fire in a ditch and located what appeared to be two Molotov cocktails.
Deputies have increased patrols of plantations in Charleston County. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
This information was provided by Charleston County Sherrif's Office.