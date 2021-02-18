COVID-19 clinic at Charleston Gaillard Center Friday and Saturday

Harris Teeter and City of Charleston announced new appointments for the COVID-19 clinic at Charleston Gaillard Center are now available, from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20.
Click here* to reserve an appointment. (*This link has been updated, it is a new scheduler tool.)
Individuals with an appointment can park in the Gaillard Garage located at 33 Alexander St. After receiving the vaccine, a voucher for two hours of free parking will be provided.
Harris Teeter’s highly trained pharmacists will administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals with an appointment.
Eligible individuals include healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and seniors aged 65 and older. The no-cost vaccination is available by appointment only while supplies last.
Individuals with an appointment will need to provide a valid driver’s license or government issued identification card. While the vaccine is at no out-of-pocket cost, patients with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment.
“Harris Teeter’s trusted Pharmacists remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “Throughout this pandemic, Harris Teeter’s most urgent priority has been providing a safe shopping experience for our associates and shoppers. In addition to maintaining safety inside our stores, we’re also committed to helping our communities safely re-open through administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals.”
“We are proud to partner with Harris Teeter and the Charleston Gaillard Center to provide the space needed to make this vaccination clinic possible,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “The City of Charleston is committed to doing everything in our power to help facilitate the distribution of vaccines to our citizens as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
Harris Teeter plans to continue administering the vaccine in a phased approach, based on state guidelines, when available to pharmacies. For the most updated information regarding vaccine eligibility and availability at Harris Teeter Pharmacies, please visit https://www.harristeeter.com/covidcare.