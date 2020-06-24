Coroner releases identity of body recovered from Cooper River in January 2019

On June 24, Charleston County Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the individual recovered from the Cooper River in January 2019 as Thomas Alex Williams, a 24-year-old male, from James Island.
His body was recovered on Jan. 7, 2019 at 9:50 a.m. from the Cooper River in the area of Castle Pickney and Patriots Point.
"The Charleston County Coroner’s Office would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in identifying a young adult black male," O'Neal wrote in the statement.
The Coroner’s Office released a composite drawing to the public in December 2019.
O'Neal shared that the Coroner’s Office received dozens of leads which were investigated in order to try to identify this individual. Each lead was fully evaluated. After receiving leads that the individual may have been Williams; dental records were reviewed and DNA samples were submitted to SLED. On June 8, 2020 the Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of the man as Williams.