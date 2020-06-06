Construction notice: Park West Blvd. and Queensgate Way roundabout, June 8

Beginning Monday, June 8 through the next several weeks, the Town of Mount Pelasant's contractor will shift traffic approaching the Park West Boulevard/Queensgate Way roundabout to complete the reconstruction of the roundabout.

The work is not expected to impact traffic; however, drivers

should remain alert and exercise extra caution while driving through the work zone.

Pedestrians utilizing the multi-use path between the Park West Recreation Complex and the Queensgate Way roundabout will be relocated onto the newly paved roadway to allow for the reconstruction of the multi-use path.

