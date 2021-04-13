Community ponders eliminating 'plantation' from name

What’s in a name? Sometimes, quite a lot.
For many residents in Mount Pleasant’s Belle Hall Plantation the name of their neighborhood has troublesome connections to slavery and they would like to see it changed.
So, a process was begun involving conversations and research into the history of the area. Additionally, a grassroots organization, Belle Hall for All (bellehallforall.com), was formed by several residents in July 2020 to gain a consensus from the community and the homeowners association to make the change.
There will be a community-wide vote on the issue on April 20 to decide whether the word “plantation” will be removed from the neighborhood’s signage. Brigid Sullivan, a hospitalist at East Cooper Medical Center and resident, has helped to drive the effort forward. She said the vote was agreed to after 220 residents petitioned the HOA board.
Sullivan said that after talking to other residents “we were able to build a group of people that saw this need who said ‘you know? We can do better.’ That it really doesn’t represent our neighborhood.”
Belle Hall for All is supported by several prominent members of Snowden — the historically African American community that borders Belle Hall to the east — such as Thomasena Stokes-Marshall, a former member of Mount Pleasant Town Council.
Historian and community activist, Michael Allen, has lived in the Belle Hall Plantation for 25 years. Allen spent 37 years with the National Parks Service as a Park Ranger, Education Specialist and Community Partnership Specialist for The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor/Fort Sumter National Monument and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site. In 2014, he was a lead team member on The NPS Special Resource Landmark Study exploring the history and legacy of The Reconstruction Era in American History.
Allen’s initial advice to the group was to find out if there was an historic connection that was being made. If it had ever been a plantation or part of a specific plantation. After doing research “we can clearly say that this was never known as Belle Hall Plantation historically,” Allen said.
“The use of the term plantation, it was a magnet, it was a draw. It was an opportunity to talk about an idyllic time in the American experience. It’s a marketing tool. I know that to be true, because in my work in developing the Gullah Geechee corridor which stretches from Wilmington, North Carolina, down to St. Augustine, Florida I saw these places,” Allen explained.
Sullivan emphasized that throughout the discussion process about the name change, especially on social media, respect was key. “We definitely welcome other people’s views and we want to discuss it trying to remain respectful of our neighbors, because in the end that’s what it’s about for us. It’s about trying to create a more welcoming and respectful environment in our neighborhood. We also expect some people just may not see it this way, and that for some people they’re just not there yet, which is fine.”
“We really want to support other neighborhoods and other people. Ideally we would love to be successful and then move on to help other neighborhoods,” Sullivan said about the effort.
Allen said in his early conversations with Sullivan he believed that now was “a time of reimagining and social consciousness” that would speak to their neighbors.
“Here’s the reality,” he said. “Look at my light bill. It does not say Belle Hall Plantation.” Neither does his cable bill, voter registration card or driver’s license, he stresses. “There’s nothing of significance that we deal with,” he said of the name, not even the tract information on his home. “So, given that, I think, advancing the name of removing plantation is not cancel culture. It’s not trying to denigrate anything.”
“This conversation, I think is important,” said Allen. “As we reflect on our American experience. So that’s why I’m very confident. I’m supportive of this initiative because to be truthful, these are the things that I have been involved with in terms of awareness, understanding and history and culture through my whole professional adult life.”
Sullivan is cautiously optimistic about the upcoming vote. “My thinking is, it’s everybody’s neighborhood. You want something want to be proud of it? And what a simple way to make an adjustment.”