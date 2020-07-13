Coast Guard Auxiliarist becomes Public Affairs Specialist

The Coast Guard Auxiliary announced Friday that a Charleston member has earned the qualification for Public Affairs Specialist 3, a certification that enables public affairs support to the Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
William Garvey became the second Auxiliary PAS in the South Carolina division following a three-member panel Oral Board review by national USCG Auxiliary public affairs staff on Thursday. This notable accomplishment, which took nearly two years, required several course completions and numerous tasks finalized, verified, and documented prior to the Oral Board review.
Garvey initially began his path to Coast Guard Auxiliary public affairs by attending PA school at Air Station Mobile, Alabama, in October 2018. Upon completing school, he was required to perform numerous tasks including learning journalism standards, writing media releases and articles for publications, digital photography, Coast Guard personnel grade structure, presentations, and public speaking. With a rich background in journalism and publishing, Garvey achieved further education and comprehension of Coast Guard and Auxiliary public affairs policy and guidance. The Public Affairs Specialist 3, an entry level qualification, also required completing a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) incident command system course designed to standardize incident management and response from various agencies.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston personnel LT Corcoran, Auxiliary Liaison, and ENS Marcenelle, Public Affairs Officer, congratulated Garvey and welcomed his support following the announcement on Friday.