Coach of the Year Awards recognize Wando's coaching successes

As the fall sports season came to a close, six Wando High School coaches received the Region 7-AAAAA Coach of the Year Award that recognized their achievements this season.
Volleyball, Alexis Glover
The volleyball team ended this season as AAAAA State Champions, led by long-time coaching legend Alexis Glover. Glover has coached volleyball at Wando for 39 years, won four state championship titles and ended the season with an overall coaching record of 1,091 wins. She said she is humbled to be selected as Coach of the Year by her peers.
Glover said the team had to overcome many COVID-related obstacles including masks at practices and matches, social distancing, temperature checks and bus seating assignments. Despite the restrictions, the team pulled off the ultimate victory in high school sports.
“I hope that my players realized this year that anything can be accomplished with hard work,” Glover said.
Girls Swimming, Cheryl Durden
The girls swim team secured Wando’s fourth straight AAAAA State Championship title this year. Cheryl Durden, the girls swim coach for the past seven years, said they were lucky to have a season and compete in the State Championship meet even in the midst of constant uncertainty.
“The swimmers really stepped up to the plate during COVID and dedicated themselves whenever they could in order to have another winning season,” Durden said.
As Coach of the Year, Durden is honored to be recognized as a positive role model to athletes, coaches and others in the swimming community. When it comes to coaching idols, Durden follows Pat Summitt’s philosophies of team building, saying that individual success is a myth.
“All of my swimmers have an important function on my team,” Durden said. “Teamwork is work, and we eventually become one family.”
Durden said she is looking forward to bringing home a fifth consecutive state title next year.
Boys Swimming, McKenzie Nash
The boys swim team won the Region 7-AAAAA Championship and came in second-place at the AAAAA State Championship meet. McKenzie Nash, second-year swim coach, credits her Coach of the Year accomplishment to her swimmers.
“They work so hard at the sport, woke up early each morning for practice and they each have wonderful character,” Nash said.
Nash emphasizes the relational aspect of coaching, making sure her swimmers know she is there for them. This season proved to be more difficult to build relationships and communicate with each swimmer because COVID guidelines restricted practice time.
Nash said another accomplishment is that all the swimmers learned to play “some intense sharks and minnows.”
Girls Golf, Jeff Emory
Jeff Emory, Wando’s girls golf coach for six years, said winning the Coach of the Year award meant a lot to him and the accomplishment recognizes hard work from both the players and coach.
“We as coaches expect a lot from our players and I try to hold myself to the same accountability,” Emory said.
This season, the girls golf team won the Region 7-AAAAA Championship with five golfers making all-region. Also, they set a new team record of 313 points at the Lower State qualifier.
“I can’t comment enough of how proud I was of our players to accomplish that in a year of absolute uncertainties,” Emory said.
He hopes the players learned that hard work pays off and moments of adversity can be rewarding.
“Talent provides us opportunities, but being able to grind out a round when we are struggling or a bad day in our daily lives is what can take a person’s talent to the next level,” Emory said.
Boys Cross Country, Bret Davis
Bret Davis, the boys cross country coach for the past nine years, said he is honored to receive the award, however it’s not only his award.
“It is an award that honors all the hard work that the guys on the team put in this season, as well as the time and effort that my assistant coach, Coach Ross, put in as well,” Davis said.
The boys cross country team won first-place in the Region 7-AAAAA Championship. Davis said the team’s biggest accomplishment was finishing seventh in the AAAAA State Championship because Wando was the only AAAAA team representing the Lowcountry. During the regular season, the team finished first at the Lowcountry Invitational and CiCi’s Derby.
“These guys fought through the adversity and still managed to have a really good season,” Davis said.
Next season, Davis said he’s looking forward for the team to “come out and shock the state.”
Girls Cross Country, Christina Braun
Christina Braun, head coach of the girls cross country team received the Coach of the Year Award. The team finished this season as Region 7-AAAAA Champions with several all-region runners.