Citizens’ input needed on spending millions of dollars in grant money

Charleston County Community Development is requesting citizens’ input on how to spend federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Charleston County and the City of North Charleston can use this funding for housing and community development projects that benefit low-to-moderate income households.
Charleston County is asking citizens to fill out a survey to help identify and prioritize community needs for things like affordable housing, homelessness services, and community programs as well as sidewalks, water, sewer and well/septic services. “It is extremely important for citizens to take a few minutes to fill out this short survey. It helps us identify what the biggest needs are in our community,” said Community Development Director Jean Sullivan. Staff will use this survey to provide HUD with a detailed assessment.
The survey can be found online at charlestoncounty.org/departments/community-development/survey. A paper copy can be requested by calling 843-202-6960. The survey closes on Sept. 1.
The Community Development Department will also be holding roundtable meetings soon to discuss community priorities. Information about meetings can be found here: charlestoncounty.org/departments/community-development.
For questions about this survey or accommodations for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, please call the Community Development Department at (843-202-6960.