Christmas comes but twice a year... for Friends of Santa

Christmas in July? Santa? He’s going to need a Hawaiian shirt in this weather.
No, there’s no time portal, just a group of friends who many years ago decided they could have fun and help their community at the same time. The Friends of Santa nonprofit organization is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year – their annual Christmas in July fundraiser party at Wild Dunes Resort Palms Ballroom on Thursday, July 29.
Each year the group assists from 15 to 18 needy families who live “East of the Cooper” and provide not just gifts for the children, but items for the family as a whole. Randy Jones, president and treasurer of Friends of Santa, said they receive a list of families from several sources and then their volunteers reach out and talk to the families before the holidays and find out how many children they have and what their real needs are. “We don’t just donate toys that we get from the toy drive,” Jones said. There is an evaluation of the circumstances of each family so that they receive items they actually need and want. Friends of Santa has even provided help with utility bills.
The organization, which began in December 1984, is a 501C and is completely run by volunteers, no one is paid. All money raised by Friends of Santa goes to their charitable endeavors.
Jones said the Christmas in July event will also honor the legacy and contributions of Tom Murph, who was one of its founding members. Murph passed away in September 2020. He was a long-time resident of Isle of Palms who was active in the community, serving on the Isle of Palms Town Council for eight years.
Jones said another major part of their organization is to provide three or four scholarships of $2,000 each for two years. These are need-based scholarships for local students.
Sponsors also help out. Jones said Halls Chophouse restaurant donates turkeys so that each family will have one for the holidays. The organization also holds a toy drive in December.
Tickets for the Annual Christmas in July Fundraiser are $100 each, or $1,500 for a table with eight guests.
Music will be by The Embers. Radio show host and DJ Fred Rouse will be there. Plus there will be an open bar and light refreshments. The Embers are a well-known band playing beach music. They were inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame.
The fundraiser is from 7 to 11 p.m., Thursday, July 29 at Wild Dunes Resort, 5757 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms.
Go to www.friendsofsanta.com for more information or to purchase tickets for the event.