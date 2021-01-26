Children use imagination to create whimsical fairy houses

Tiny fairy houses transformed Palmetto Island County Park in Mount Pleasant into a magical forest on Saturday, Jan. 23. Children and their families used sticks, palm fronds, leaves and rocks found in the park to build the houses.
Some houses were big enough for children to stand in, while others were a size just right for a tiny fairy.
“Watching the imaginations of the kids is just a beautiful thing,” said Lindsay Patterson, the education coordinator at the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission.
Patterson said the event teaches children to be good stewards of nature. They were encouraged to use fallen items instead of tearing leaves off trees and disrupting the natural environment. In addition, they received information about plants to avoid, like poison ivy.
“It’s a really cool event to allow children to enjoy nature and learn about nature but still having fun in an exciting way,” Patterson said.
CCPR has hosted a fairy house event for the past several years, but this is the first time the event expanded into a daylong festival with storytelling from the Charleston County Public Library, a nature walk, selfie scavenger hunt, and food trucks including Waffle Connection and Holy City Cupcakes.
COVID-19 safety guidelines were in place to ensure a safe event for families, including masks and hand sanitizer stations throughout the park. Each building area was ten-by-ten-feet for a group of four to encourage social distancing. If there were more people in a group, they had to purchase an extra space. Each group was assigned a color that coordinated with a rough schedule to let them know when to move on to the next activity to prevent congestion in one area.