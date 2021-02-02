Charleston storyteller illuminates Black history on walking tour

This is the first of two parts about Prof. Damon L. Fordham, Charleston native and Black American who offers insights into the lives and contributions of African Americans in the Palmetto State. Part I focuses on the life of the storyteller himself, while Part II focuses on his stories.
A born storyteller. Historian. Educator. Writer.
Prof. Damon L. Fordham is a man who reveals the truth of the African American experience through the powerful medium of stories. Some of those stories are horrifying, profoundly sad and reach down into the darkness of the human soul. At times, there is humor and courage and pride — stories that offer a glimpse of what could be and should be.
In addition to teaching U.S. and African American history at Charleston Southern University and The Citadel, along with researching and writing books, Fordham spends his “free” time giving a two-hour walking tour called “Lost Stories of Black Charleston” through Tour Charleston, which is headquartered at Buxton Books on King Street.
The tour slowly winds across lower Charleston, through ordinary neighborhood streets with extraordinary pasts. Fordham is a passionate historian with a deep mastery of details and a strong understanding of the context of events. Sometimes he will assume a different voice, accent or dialect for emphasis. While walking on each block, he reveals the life of an individual struggle, rather than using a broad brush to paint his visual pictures.
At one point in his tour he stops and describes how, in 1775, the sugar refinery on Magazine Street was turned into a slave dungeon, known as the Sugar House. He said slave masters would rent space in the house for their slaves to be punished. James Matthews, a runaway slave, was captured and sent to the Sugar House and was put in a room with broken glass fastened to the walls to prevent him from trying to escape. Slaves at the Sugar House were beaten with a whip. Fordham solemnly repeats the words of Matthews. “While I’m a religious man, I have no fear of hell because I have already been to the Sugar House.”
He points to the bricks laid on the ground outside the Old Charleston Jail. He said many of the bricks were made by slave labor at the Brickyard Plantation at Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant. He points to the imprint on the bricks and asks, “What do you see?” The imprints are from the hands of children. He adds, “Among the people who were there at the time were my second great-grandparents, Jackson and Selena Maxwell, sold to Boone Hall Plantation sometime in the 1850s.”
Fordham said his storytelling talents were derived from childhood. “You see, I grew up in families of older storytellers and people who are very animated. In the days before television, these were the ways in which information was transmitted and as a child I soaked it all up like a sponge. And so now I’m using this to make a living.”
His love of reading was a big influence. “At the Old Village Library, there was a book called ‘Mules and Men’ by Zora Neale Hurston. Essentially she sat on this porch down in her hometown of Eatonville, Florida, with the Black elders and wrote down their stories,” he said. “And I saw the similarities in that and what the elders were telling me when they were passing the time. Other stories followed, such as “A Treasury of American Folklore” with its traditional tales and African American folklore like the Brer Rabbit stories. “So all this came together and I started entertaining my friends with these stories. And the rest is history,” he said.
His childhood began with a potential for hardship, as he was put up for adoption in infancy by his mother, Anne Montgomery. “Because, you know, in those days to be an unwed mother, especially from a married man, was such a social disgrace.” He was raised by Pearl and Abraham Fordham of Mount Pleasant. Fordham called it “a good alternative, in that they were good parents.” He said his dad was a brilliant storyteller. “I get a lot of what I do now from him.”
He wasn’t an ordinary kid, Fordham said. “When I was a child, I just found history fascinating, and in those days, in the ‘70s, it was kind of like now, in that Black was ‘in,’ so you had all these Black history books.” He read voraciously and practically lived in the library. Black history wasn’t found in the classroom because it “was considered controversial in those days.” However, Fordham said no one could stop him from learning about things on his own. “Which is what I did.”
Fordham described his young self as not unlike the young poet laureate Amanda Gorman, who read her work at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. “She describes herself as a weird kid because she loved to read. And that was the case with me. People thought it was so unusual when I was a child that you had a Black male child who was very un-athletic and cared nothing about it and was really into reading. We were socialized into thinking we were good at all things physical and nothing mental. And for a boy, it was just considered bizarre that I loved to read and loved books and loved to speak in an articulate fashion. I was just considered so unusual. I was very awkward too, so I was ostracized a lot, but fortunately there were just enough adults who saw through all of that and were there to give me some guidance to help get where I am today.”
There were two individuals in Fordham’s early life who made an especially strong impact on him. One, Bertie Sanders, was from when he first started attending an integrated school in 1971. “Miss Bertie Sanders took me under her wing and she saw that I liked to write my own stories and to get up and recite and things like that. And she encouraged that.”
But it was more than just academic encouragement that he remembers. When he got glasses, the other kids in his class bullied and teased him, calling him “a four-eyed monkey.” He said his teacher called him up to her and exclaimed, “‘Don’t you look so handsome with your new glasses.’ I never forgot her for that.”
Another early influence was a college dean and professor at the University of South Carolina, Willie Lloyd Harriford Jr. who taught African American history. He was USC’s first Black administrator and an important civil-rights figure in state. “He got me out of majoring in business management, where I was doing very badly. I would make straight A’s in history without even putting a whole lot of effort into it because I was reading it for fun. He asked me, ‘Have you figured this out yet?’ and I thought, ‘This is what I should be doing with my life.’”
A later important influence has been Henry Lewis Gates, an African American literary critic, professor, historian and documentary filmmaker. He is the director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University.
“He’s doing the kind of thing I want to do. He does documentaries on African American history and lectures around the country,” Fordham said. “I got to meet him in Buford in 2019 when he did his ‘Reconstruction’ documentary. I was on a panel with him and we had dinner together and we email each other a lot to this day. He gives me a lot of good advice.”
Fordham said he eventually wants to branch out and lecture and work on documentaries. He has already had some experience with South Carolina ETV and said he has many ideas for film treatments. “I have a YouTube channel already and that’s what led me to speak at Berkeley and I recently got an offer to do Zooms for audiences in New York and several other places.”
Someday, Fordham hopes to travel to Africa. “I would like to visit either Ghana or Sierra Leone to be as close as possible to my roots. In Africa, history was kept orally by these people called griots, who passed down stories that are up to a 1,000 years old,” he said. “I would love to have the experience of meeting with some of the original griots of West Africa. I do I think we could really have a great conversation.”
So what does Fordham hope to accomplish with his writing and storytelling? Educating people, for one thing. “Which is why I want to do this kind of thing on a broader stage.”
He said he and people like Gates use education as their weapon against ongoing racism. “Others do it through youthful activism — which is great, you need that type of thing to get people’s attention.”
He emphasized that activism and education need structure and goals to achieve success. “You need concise, constructive goals. A young lady I saw in a market had a sign saying End Racism and I walked up to her and asked, “How?” And she couldn’t answer that. You have to have a game plan before you get into this stuff. You have to have a concise goal you want to meet. All this abstract stuff doesn’t go anywhere,” he said.
Fordham said Black leadership of the civil rights movement left behind guidance on how to move forward and that people like himself who understand Black history have a responsibility to get that information out to the public.
He said he was impressed by President Biden’s inaugural speech because of its grounding in reality. “It was very good. He hit all the right notes to me on the need to have a society where you respect science and religion on an equal plane and disparage this whole conspiracy theory culture. He’s talking about us doing better. He wasn’t talking about fairy tale, pie in the sky, ultra-idealistic, unrealistic stuff that I just absolutely despise. He was speaking about it in a very practical and doable way in changing the intellectual climate in America. I like that.”
“When people talk about ‘Let’s END poverty’ or ‘Let’s END racism,’ you know, there is a dark side to human nature that’s going to prevent all of that,” he warned. “You can’t even provide a workable plan to do that. What you have to do is deal with things constructively so you have certain goals that can be met in the face of the fact that you are going to have people who have the dark side of human nature no matter what — doable things, for example improving the quality of teaching instruction and books in schools or improving the quality of housing, affordable housing, livable wages, things that are constructive and practical beyond all that surface stuff.”
It is that passion to educate that imbues his writing and speaking with urgency. A need to make constructive change and a desire to share the truths that have been hidden behind the cloak of a shameful, racist American past. “Most people only know what’s in front of them and what they hear — they don’t take time to go beyond, which is why you have the polarization we have right now.”
Perhaps his words, while standing in front of the Old Slave Mart Museum on the tour, sum up his feelings best. “The human stories illustrate why these things stand as a monument to man’s inhumanity to man and why these types of things should not be allowed to happen again.”