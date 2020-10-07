Charleston police officers save woman’s life

On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a Charleston Police Department (CPD) officer was on patrol near the area of Morrison Dr. and US 17 when he was flagged down by a citizen. The citizen informed the officer he had just observed a young female that appeared to be very distraught, crying, and in distress, running the wrong way on the US 17 Exit Ramp, onto the Ravenel Bridge, and against vehicular traffic.
Recognizing the extreme clear and present danger, not only for the female, but also the approaching vehicular traffic, several officers immediately responded to the area to search for the female.
Within a few minutes, officers located the female about one-quarter mile north on the exit ramp on the Ravenel Bridge. She continued to run further up onto the bridge and, as officers got out of their vehicles, attempted to elude their efforts to assist her. When officers attempted to speak to her, she ran to the barrier fence and climbed to the top, in an attempt to jump off the bridge.
Two CPD officers were able to quickly gain control of her, keeping her from jumping and removed her from the top of the barrier. The female was transported by EMS to MUSC for a psychiatric evaluation. No physical injuries were reported by either the officers or the female.
Subsequent investigation revealed that the female had made verbal statements to her friends that she was suicidal and was going to jump off the bridge.
CPD officers continue to do all they can to serve and protect the citizens of Charleston. Our officers’ heroic actions likely saved this woman’s life. This is yet another example of the excellent work our officers provide on a daily basis.
CPD would like to thank the concerned citizen for immediately reporting this, as he too was a catalyst in saving a life of another. We are justifiably proud of all individuals involved and their actions demonstrate the true character of Charleston.
If you know someone who is struggling, encourage them to reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If they are in immediate danger, please call 911.
This information was provided by Charleston Police Department.