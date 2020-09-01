Charleston Gaillard Center announces third set of Lowcountry Listens Performances Sept. 2-30

The Charleston Gaillard Center is thrilled to announce the continuation of the Lowcountry Listens program with five new performances. Beginning Sept. 2, the free, virtual music series will air online for five weeks. The first four performances are presented in part by First National Bank. The final performance on Sept. 30 is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
Each performance is recorded in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall and features four to five songs. Viewers can tune into each performance on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. on gaillardcenter.org, on Facebook Live and on YouTube Live.
The 25-30 minute videos will remain online for viewers to enjoy at their leisure. Richard Todd, host of “The Morning Buzz” on 105.5 The Bridge, will introduce each performance. The Gaillard Center will have a Lowcountry Listens poster, featuring art by Swhitey Art, available for purchase.
The Lowcountry Listens lineup includes:
- Sept. 2 – Little Bird - thisislittlebird.com
- Sept. 9 – The High Divers - thehighdivers.com
- Sept. 16 – Nathan and Eva - youtube.com/c/NathanEvaMusic
- Sept. 23 – Sideshow Americans - sideshowamericans.com
- Sept. 30 – Charlton Singleton and Contemporary Flow - charltonsingleton.com
Kellie Lawson, Director of Marketing for the Charleston Gaillard Center, stated, “Since launching Lowcountry Listens back in June, we have presented ten extraordinary performances with nearly 70,000 views. Each show has provided us the opportunity to engage one-on-one with viewers and create an intimate experience. We cannot wait to share these next artists with our virtual community.”
The Charleston Gaillard Center is a 501c3 nonprofit providign exceptional programming and vibrant educational opportunities for the community throughout the year. The first in-person event of the 20-21 Season will be An Evening with Brendan James on Sept. 17, 2020. Tickets on sale Friday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m.
Please consider a contribution as the Charleston Gaillard Center continues to find innovative ways to connect, inspire and entertain. Donate to support the arts in your community. You can learn more about the Charleston Gaillard Center educational resources and programming at gaillardcenter.org.