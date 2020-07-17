Charleston County Sherrif's Office to help reduce speeding by joining Operations Southern Shield

Members of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit will be participating in a statewide safety campaign focused on promoting safe driving. Operation Southern Shield, spearheaded by the SC Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs, will take place next week from July 19 to July 25. The Sheriff’s Office will join other agencies in the state in an effort to reduce speeding violations in their respective jurisdictions.
Sheriff Al Cannon stated, “We hope that our presence will reduce the number of speeders so that we have less crashes and safer roadways. Summer months are busy travel times, so we want to work with our community to make this the safest year for Charleston County.”