Charleston County Sheriff’s Office statement on assistance in barrier islands

At the request of towns and cities within Charleston County, sheriff’s deputies have historically assisted with service calls and traffic issues, sometimes in an off-duty pay status.
That assistance is often for towns or cities that have police officers enforcing ordinances, which deputies do not enforce. For clarification, with town or city decisions made in response to the coronavirus pandemic, deputies have not been enforcing their ordinances, which include the resident status of people in those towns or their beaches.
Deputies are not assigned to checkpoints entering those areas. Deputies will continue to assist towns and cities with service calls and traffic issues through the enforcement of state laws and governor’s orders.
Regarding our involvement, Sheriff Al Cannon said, “We at the Sheriff’s Office are very conscious to our responsibilities with respect to civil rights, and that has been our guiding principle.”
