Charleston County school teachers share views in new survey

A slim majority of Charleston County public school teachers do not believe that student instruction should move to all virtual during the pandemic. This is according to a survey released by the Charleston Teacher Alliance.

The survey of over 740 CCSD teachers showed that just over 50% disagree that it is best for all instruction to be online during the COVID-19 crisis. Approximately 38% agree while 12% do not know.

“I think this is largely a reflection of how seriously teachers take their mission as educators,” CTA Director and Moultrie Middle School teacher Jody Stallings said. “But it’s important we continue to listen to public health officials in regard to when it’s okay to be in school and when we need to shut it down.”

Stallings said the survey reveals genuine fears among teachers. “Knowing what could be lurking around every corner, we have to always be vigilant,” he said. “This means that the school district has to hit a bullseye each day in ensuring the safety of every teacher and student.”

The survey showed that only 38% of teachers say their classroom is regularly and properly cleaned according to safety protocols. Teachers also pointed out that it is difficult for students to properly distance themselves with so many students on campus, and that lax lunch procedures at some schools can put staff and students at risk.

The survey included some encouraging statistics as well. 77% of teachers said their principal is responsive to safety issues at their schools, and 82% reported that their schools enforce proper mask wearing among students.

The survey also revealed concerns about instruction during the pandemic. 74% are concerned that online students aren’t engaging with their classes. Teaching both in-person and virtual students has also been a problem, with 65% of teachers saying that it takes much more time to properly plan and prepare their lessons.

A majority of teachers say their schools haven’t been able to get substitute teachers when needed, which often means that teachers have to cover classes during their planning periods, exposing them to more danger.

Teachers listed a number of technical issues impeding their ability to teach, including poor school internet connections and students too young to handle technology.

“There is a lot we are doing right,” Stallings said, “and still a lot to pay attention to. The stakes couldn’t be higher, so it is crucial for administrators to work constructively with teachers to ensure a safe environment for everyone.”

To view the survey go to: http://www.charlestonteacheralliance.com/surveys.html